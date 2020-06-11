Ghostwire: Tokyo Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released, Watch Here

During Sony’s Future of Gaming PS5 event, Bethesda has brought their highly anticipated horror title — Ghostwire: Tokyo!

This was the first ever look at the upcoming game, and it did not disappoint. We heard about Ghostwire at E3 2019, but did not really know what it was about nor how it would play. Thanks to the new gameplay reveal trailer, we now know its a first person horror title that will have players trying to save Tokyo as we know it!

Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to release in 2021.

Check out the reveal trailer down below:

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance.

source: PlayStation