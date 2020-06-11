Demon Souls Remake Announced and Will Release on PS5

Revealed by the head of Sony, Shuhei Yoshida, it was announced that a Demon Souls Remake is happening and it is looking better than ever.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

Sony has pulled the carpet out from beneath viewers and revealed one of the biggest surprises to come out of the event. The classic title is looking better than ever, as bits and pieces of the new game have been teased. Fans were not expecting a Demon Souls Remake and this just might have stolen the show for many.

Sony is continuing to reveal and pace their way through the announcements as the surprises keep on coming. Sony’s Future of Gaming event is filled with awesome announcements such as the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games return to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and so much more! Check out the latest announcements from the Livestream event right here.

Source: PlayStation