Sony Announces Horizon: Zero Dawn Sequel; New Story Trailer Released

Sony has been announcing some crazy games for their Future of Gaming PS5 event and one of the biggest announcements is no doubt Guerilla Game’s upcoming sequel title — Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 — Forbidden West!

Horizon: Zero Dawn’s sequel has been officially announced and it looks absolutely stunning. The reveal trailer was more centered around the story of the sequel, as there was no gameplay footage revealed. Aloy will be making her way to the forbidden west and players will embark on a totally new journey.

Horizon: Forbidden West is coming to PS5, no release window announced.

Watch the reveal trailer down below:

Horizon: Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Sony’s Future of Gaming event is filled with awesome announcements such as the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games return to Racthet and Clank, and so much more! Check out the latest announcements from the livestreamed event right here!

