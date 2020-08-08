The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn Set to Release Later This Month; New Gameplay Trailer Released

Bethesda has brought some news for their critically acclaimed MMO-esque title — The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn is the latest DLC that is set to release to the ever-growing multiplayer game. The news comes hot off Quakecon 2020, which was at home due to the pandemic guidelines. The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn is set to release later this month on August 24th for the PC/Mac and Stadia platforms. PS4 and Xbox One players will have to wait for September 1st.

Check out the latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn Gameplay trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

Continue (or begin!) your Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure with Stonethorn, a new DLC dungeon pack coming soon to The Elder Scrolls Online. Assault an ancient fortress and halt a new vampiric invasion before it begins its march, and investigate the terrible creations of the mad alchemist Arkasis. What you discover shall not only have repercussions for the people of Skyrim, but all of Tamriel!

In related news, Bethesda announced some pretty good news for their upcoming games, current games, and everything else in between during Quakecon 2020 at home. Another big game to get slightly detailed was Tangowork’s upcoming horror title, Ghostwire: Tokyo. Learn more about the upcoming horror title right here!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn arrives on August 24 for PC/Mac and Stadia and September 1 for Xbox One and PS4.

source: YouTube