Bandai Namco Releases Batch of Screenshots for Jump Force DLC Character — Meruem

Bandai Namco has released a new batch of screenshots for their upcoming DLC character, Meruem from the Hunter x Hunter franchise.

Yesterday we learned that Meruem would be the next DLC character to join the ever-growing roster in Jump Force thanks to Jump Weekly, but today we got to see the character inside the game’s engine. Meruem is an epic character in the Hunter x Hunter franchise, and it’s pretty cool to see him show up.

The screenshots vary in poses, from action fight scenarios, close up shots, to epic finisher moves. Make sure to check out the full gallery of screenshots down at the bottom of the page.

Jump Force has been pumping out of a lot of content since it released for the PS4 and Xbox One.

Fans have been treated to a ton of DLC characters including My Hero Academia’s All Might, Jojo’s Bizzare Adventures’ Dio and Jo, and so many other franchises! If you missed the news originally, no worries, we here at gameranx has you covered! Check out the previous announce Jump Force news right here!

Jump Force is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is set to release August 28th. Are you excited for the upcoming DLC character, Meruem? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out the full gallery of Meruem in Jump Force down below:





















source: Gematsu