Call of Duty Warzone May Have Released Their First Tease In-Game

Call of Duty franchise is massive and each year we get a brand new exciting installment added into the mix. However, what made things a bit unique this particular year is the addition to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game title. The 2019 release was rumored to receive a battle royale game mode and when it finally arrived, it was done so that everyone had the ability to enjoy it for free. That’s right, you didn’t need a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to enjoy this FPS battle royale game.

While the battle royale video game genre has been blowing up, Call of Duty: Warzone managed to carve out their own following. Fans worldwide have been enjoying this game with both friends or solo as they attempt to be the last man standing. However, there may have been some worry that after the next installment to Call of Duty releases, we may see the attention turn away from Call of Duty Warzone. That won’t be the case as it was confirmed this game would be around well after 2020.

In fact, Call of Duty: Warzone is said to evolve over the years. We will see certain elements from new Call of Duty games get presented in Warzone, but we’re not entirely sure just in what fashion. There’s the possibility that we may see certain weapons, skins, or even map changes altogether to fit the certain setting of the latest Call of Duty installment. We’re not sure just what Call of Duty 2020 will bring, but it looks like there may have been the first tease online regarding the game.

Could this be the first teaser for Call of Duty 2020? @NutterButterAF had this video file pop up saying KNOW YOUR HISTORY while playing #Warzone. Hmm…. pic.twitter.com/TbEsrOlOLs — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 7, 2020

It seems that one player managed to find a pop-up message in-game that says “KNOW YOUR HISTORY” before vanishing. Perhaps this is a tease to the next Call of Duty 2020 installment which is said to be set during the Cold War. This is also a game that will likely be attached to the Black Ops franchise, but nothing has officially come out yet regarding the latest game. Have you seen this message pop up while playing Call of Duty: Warzone?

