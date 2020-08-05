Leaked Images of Black DualSense Controller Sparks Rumors of Colored Variants of PS5

Photos of a black variant for the PlayStation 5 Dualsense controller has leaked onto the internet, and gamers are wondering if Sony has something up their sleeves.

The current PS5 base model has been showcased in the sleek new white futuristic tone, but plenty of hardcore PlayStation fans would like to see a black variant of the console. I like the white version of the PS5, but I am more of a black variant guy when it comes to consoles, so I would like to see a black PS5 as well.

However, Sony has not made any note of any special editions of the PS5. But with leaked images of a black dualsense controller, we have to wonder, does Sony have an all-black PS5 build, that they did not announce yet?

Check out the leaked photos of the black variant of the Dualshock Dualsense controller down below:

In related dualsense controller news, Albert Penello — a former marketing lead for Xbox who now works at Amazon spoke about the baffling decision from Sony on his personal Twitter account.

Penello finds that the technology for the new Dualsesne controller should work with the DualShock 4 and doesn’t find it necessary a great step for Sony in making these restrictions. Learn more about what Penello thinks about the Dualsense controller right here!

With the leaked images of a black variant for the dualsense controller on the internet, do you think Sony has a black variant for PS5 in the works? Would you like to see a black PS5 this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter