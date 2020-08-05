Former Microsoft Xbox Marketing Head Baffled Over Sony’s DualShock 4 Decisions

We knew that both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation platforms in 2020. In fact, it looked like this next-generation would be rather compatible with the peripheral equipment you already own. This would be more than welcomed news as it means saving a bit of money from having to go out and purchase updated products that would connect. However, as we get closer to the release for the PlayStation 5, we found some rather disappointing news in terms of its controller compatibility stance.

Fans were recently told that the PlayStation 5 would require the newest controller in the mix, the DualSense. It’s the evolution from the DualShock controller lineup that Sony previously brought out and it does come with some unique features. For instance, we know that the controller has haptic feedback which would offer different vibrations to mimic certain terrains or weapons clashing against each other. Likewise, the controller has resistance triggers which means that if a developer wanted to, they can make the trigger a bit tougher to push down.

It’s certainly an advanced controller but those that were hoping to get the DualShock 4 running on the latest PlayStation 5 video game titles are out of luck. Sony confirmed that the only way DualShock 4 controllers will work on the PlayStation 5 is when a PlayStation 4 video game title is being played. Outside of that, the latest games will require the use of a DualSense.

Albert Penello is a former marketing lead for Xbox who now works at Amazon. As a result of the news regarding the DualSense, Penello spoke about the baffling decision from Sony on his personal Twitter account. Penello finds that the technology should work with the DualShock 4 and doesn’t find it necessary a great step for Sony in making these restrictions.

Something about this feels off. Technology-wise they clearly work. Other accessories will be supported (Fight sticks, PSVR) and that's awesome. When you look at the actual Dualsense features, there is nothing about what they are doing that should prevent DS4 from working. — Albert Penello (@albertpenello) August 4, 2020

In follow up tweets, Penello went on to say that cross-gen games will be using older controller hardware when developing and that any third-party titles that release for PC will also take into consideration the former controllers from Sony and Microsoft. One way to fix that is to stop selling the DualShock 4 altogether and make the DualSense a cross-generation controller for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This would give new incentives to purchase the controller and have players ready when they make an upgrade to the PlayStation 5.

We’re not sure just how much this DualSense controller will cost consumers. There’s a lot of questions left unanswered. For instance, we know that the PlayStation 5 is slated to launch into the market by the holiday season, but just when and how much the console unit itself will be remains a mystery for now.

The crazy thing is – there was a better solution and that would have been to make the DualSense work on the PS4. Stop selling DS4 and make DualSense your "cross-gen" controller. — Albert Penello (@albertpenello) August 4, 2020

Source: Twitter