Sony Unveils What PS4 Peripherals Will Work On PS5

As we moved into 2020 there was plenty of anticipation for the video game industry. We all knew that both Sony and Microsoft had planned to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms into the market. While the reveals and announcements likely had to be tweaked thanks to this health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, we still managed to get a proper reveal on both consoles. For the PlayStation 5, it looks like there are going to be plenty of peripherals that you already own which should work flawlessly on the PlayStation 5.

In a new blog post on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony unveiled what peripherals will be working on the PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4. This includes most everything you already likely own but one big component that you may want to take note of is that the DualShock 4 controller will not work for PlayStation 5 video game titles. Instead, Sony is pushing players to use the latest DualSense controller which brings in a few more innovations that the DualShock 4 can’t replicate.

The DualSense was one of the first big announcements from Sony regarding the PlayStation 5. It’s the evolution from the DualShock controller lineup that looks similar but offers a few other unique features. For starters, the DualSense offers haptic feedback which should give players a sense of different terrains or rumble sensations. Another big component that makes the DualSense a bit unique compared to the DualShock 4 is that there are resistance triggers that could give some tension when players attempt to push a trigger button.

With that said, it’s noted in the PlayStation Blog that Sony will be offering support for the DualShock 4 when it comes to supported PlayStation 4 video game titles on the PlayStation 5. Check out the list of peripherals that Sony has made note of that should also work on the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4 Peripherals Compatibility

Officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks

Platinum & Gold wireless headsets along with third-party headsets with USB or audio jack connections

PlayStation VR motion controllers

PlayStation Camera

We’re still waiting for more information to come out in regards to when we can actually get our hands on a PlayStation 5. Likewise, there’s no information regarding just how much a console unit will cost consumers.

