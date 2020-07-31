Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days Offers Newly Releases Rocket Arena

Microsoft has taken to the Xbox Wire to announce this week’s Free Play Days, which offers players a weekend to try out three titles for free.

Announced on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has revealed that starting on Thursday, July 30 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 2 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Two Point Hospital, Disintegration, and Rocket Arena will all be free to play.

Microsoft has also detailed that if you enjoyed what you played over the weekend and want to keep the fun going, all of these titles will be offered at a discounted price. All progress from the free weekend will transfer over to the main game if you do decide to purchase the complete edition.

Check out the discounted prices down below:

Two Point Hospital Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 40% off: $23.99

Disintegration Standard Edition ( $49.99 SRP ) at 40% off: $29.99

Rocket Arena Standard Edition ( $29.99 SRP ) at 80% off: $6.00 Mythic Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 75% off: $10.00



In related news, Microsoft is offering players a limited-time deal that offers Xbox Game Pass for a whopping $1. This is a fantastic deal that is a perfect way to test out the subscription service. Xbox Game Pass is a service that allows players an instant library of games including Gears 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and No Man’s Sky.

What are your thoughts on Microsoft’s latest Free Play Days? Will you be joining in on the fun this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire