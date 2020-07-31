Ubisoft Announces Hyper Scape Official Launch Date; PS4 and Xbox One Versions Announced

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the widely popular battle royale genre — Hyper Scape, has finally found its launch date!

In addition to the official release date announcement, Ubisoft also has brought a surprise for console players; yes, Hyper Scape is coming to both PS4 and Xbox One on August 11th. The official release date will allow players to jump into the battle royale title with ease and see if the game is their cup of tea for free! One last announcement was the start date for Season 1!

Check out Hyper Scape Season 1 announcement trailer down below:

Hyper Scape drops on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC for FREE when Season 1 begins on August 11! Try out a new weapon and hack, dive into limited-time game modes, and get access to a new 100 tier Battle Pass. See you in the Hyper Scape soon, contenders.

Hyper Scape has been in beta for a couple of weeks now and with the official release date not that far away, fans of the shooter will be able to really start investing their time into the game. If you missed out on learning about Hyper Scape when it was originally announced, no worry as we here at Gameranx got you covered. Catch up on all the Hyper Scape news right here!

Hyper Scape is set to release for the PS4, and Xbox One on August 11th. Are you excited to jump into the latest battle royale title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube