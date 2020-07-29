Nioh 2 Receives New DLC ‘The Tengu’s Disciple’ Gameplay Footage

Developer Koei Tecmo has given media outlets the chance to play a brief section of the highly anticipated ‘The Tengu’s Disciple’ DLC for Nioh 2.

‘The Tengu’s Disciple’ DLC is set to release tomorrow, July 30th, but to hold fans over a little while longer, some new gameplay has been released. There are a ton of great media outlets covering the upcoming DLC, and from the look of it, Koei Tecmo knocked it out of the park with new DLC.

Down below we’ve linked 30 minutes of never before seen Nioh 2 DLC gameplay from IGN Japan, and like I mentioned above, the gameplay is looking pretty awesome!

Check out some gameplay for the Nioh 2 DLC down below:

In addition to the new DLC, according to Twitter user BlackKite via Wccftech, a new free update is coming to Nioh 2 for everyone; regardless of whether you bought DLC or not:

-A new hack’n’slash mode where you clear scroll missions to get equipment, can also get other users’ scrolls with multiplayer

-More parts added for avatar creation -Yokai Shift enhancements

-Option to continue after failing co-op stages

-Option to change the motion for entering hot springs (mentioned orally)

and more

Nioh 2 is now available for the PS4. The ‘The Tengu’s Disciple’ DLC is set to release tomorrow, July 30th. Are you planning on jumping back into the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: IGN Japan , Wccftech