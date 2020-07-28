Nintendo Announces Paper Mario: The Origami King and Tetris 99 Collab in New Maximus Cup

Nintendo has taken to Twitter this morning to announce that their most recent exclusive title, Paper Mario: The Origami King, will be making its way to Tetris 99.

The Origami King will make its way to Tetris 99 at the end of the week on July 31st, and the collab will bring a new in-game theme, 100 event points, and more. The announcement comes with a new trailer, which showcases the new in-game theme as well as a pretty epic Tetris gameplay session.

Check out the official announcement from Nintendo down below:

#PaperMario: The Origami King collides with #Tetris 99! Pencil it in your calendars, because the 15th Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP unfolds 7/31, 12am PT to 8/3, 11:59pm PT. Collect at least 100 event points to unlock the in-game theme!@Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/LVMfdpLlXh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2020

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the latest Nintendo exclusive to release and fans have been loving it so far!

A lot of critics are loving the stylish open world, the revamped combat system, and the slew of likable characters you’ll meet throughout the journey. However, everything that is liked by one critic is disliked by the other; some reviews don’t like the new combat system and the way the game doesn’t have any impactful choices. Learn more about Paper Mario: The Origami King’s reviews right here!

Mark your calendar as the new Maximus Cup won’t be here for long, unlock an in-game theme, hundreds of event points, and more starting from July 30th to August 3rd. Are you planning to jump into the upcoming Cup? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter