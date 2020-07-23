The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC Announced, Awesome New Trailer Released

Obsidian Entertainment had a big day at Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase 2020 event as they have announced a new epic RPG title — Avowed, and returned back for some new DLC for their current RPG title — The Outer Worlds.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC has been officially announced and thanks to the epic new trailer, players got to see a sneak peek at the upcoming new content. The announcement trailer for the upcoming DLC might be the best trailer of the day as it is reminiscent of an old-school horror movie and its so awesome! Plus, as I previously mentioned, we get to see some new gameplay features from the upcoming DLC.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC is set to release on September 9th.

Check out the announcement trailer for The Outer Wilds: Peril on Gorgon DLC down below:

A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings – now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcases 2020, is filled with some awesome announcements and the show is still ongoing. We’ve seen an extensive look at the highly anticipated shooter — Halo: Infinite, a tease for State of Decay 3, and much more. Make sure to catch up on the latest Xbox news right here!

What has been your favorite announcement of the show so far? Let us know in the comments below!

