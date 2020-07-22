The Standard Edition FIFA 21 Cover Athlete is Kylian Mbappé, Full Reveal Coming Later this Week

EA Sports has taken to twitter to reveal that French Soccer player, Kylian Mbappé will be the cover athlete for the standard edition of FIFA 21.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

The news comes from Twitter, where the official EA Sports FIFA account broke the big news of the cover athlete. It is worth mentioning that Kylian Mbappé will be the cover athlete for the standard edition, meaning there is still some cover athlete announcements in the works. A pre-order link for the game has also been revealed, allowing players to secure a copy of months in advance. For those who want to pre-order can do so right here.

In addition, EA has announced that players can expect a full reveal for FIFA 21 Thursday, July 23, 2020. Expect a full reveal ranging from new features, gameplay, and even a couple of surprises. EA has been on a roll as of late revealing UFC 4 and all its new features in an all-new gameplay overview trailer. If this trailer is anything to base off, we are in for quite the show when FIFA 21 is revealed.

Source: EA Sports Twitter