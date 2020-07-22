FIFA 21 Official Reveal Set for July 23rd

EA has confirmed that the latest entry in the critically sports simulator franchise — FIFA, will be getting an official reveal tomorrow!

Yes, FIFA 21 will be getting detailed tomorrow, July 23rd at 11 am. The YouTube channel is all primed and ready to launch tomorrow morning and for those who are interested in learning about the upcoming entry in the series will definitely want to tune in. We here at gameranx will be covering the stream, so if you do miss out on anything, we’ll have you covered!

Check out the official YouTube link that will reveal FIFA 21 down below:

In related news, EA has confirmed the new cover athlete for FIFA 21. Kylian Mbappé will be the cover athlete for the standard edition of FIFA 21, and this is super exciting news as Mbappé is well-deserving of the spot, and it will be his first time as a cover athlete. Learn more about the cover athlete for FIFA 21 right here!

FIFA 21 is set to release later this year for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you excited for the official reveal? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube