Nintendo Celebrates Spaltoon 2 Third Year Anniversary; Announces Three Upcoming Splatfests

Today marks the third anniversary for the launch of Splatoon 2, and the community is as strong as ever. The multiplayer shooter is one of the staples titles for the Nintendo Switch, and it seems that the publisher is continuing its support for the game as they have announced three new upcoming splatfests.

We're getting into the anniversary spirit & taking another crack at a classic #Splatfest question! It’s your second chance to answer the conundrum of which came first, the Chicken or the Egg?



Get ready to pick your side when this 48-hour Splatfest begins 8/21 at 3pm PT! pic.twitter.com/1H8yhS1MLO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 21, 2020

The first upcoming splatfest is set to go live on August 21st, and it will be a typical 48-hour time run. This splatfest will be centered around the long-running question — which came first the chicken or the egg? In addition to the upcoming splatfest in August, Nintendo announced that two more splatfests will arrive before March 2021.

Splatoon 2 is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch.

source: Twitter