PlayStation Summer Sale Now Live; Features Titles Like Resident Evil 3, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and More

A new PlayStation sale has been announced and gamers who are looking for some new games to choose from will be in luck!

Titled the Summer Sale, gamers will save up to 50% off some amazing titles like Resident Evil 3, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and the epic western — Red Dead Redemption. The summer sale is now available to surf through and regardless if you’re from North America or Europe, you will be able to pick up some new games for cheap!

Check out the official announcement from Nathan Clark Associate Digital Promotions Manager down below:

To coincide with the northern hemisphere’s blazingly hot weather comes a scorcher of a sale on PlayStation Store. It’s cunningly titled the Summer Sale and it starts today. If you’re joining us from Europe, you’ll find the full list of games on sale here. North American players, take a scan of the following. Uncertain of which digital experience to escape to for summer? We can recommend a thrilling escape through an undead-ravaged Raccoon City (Resident Evil 3), surviving the sprawling American Frontier (Red Dead Redemption 2) or wield a lightsaber against the evil Empire (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order).

PlayStation is filled with a ton of great games and with the latest Summer Sale going on, gamers will be given more options to choose form.

