The Outer Worlds Story DLC Coming Soon?

Obsidian Entertainment makes some thrilling and entertaining RPG titles for players to enjoy. Their catalog includes the likes of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and of course their latest release, The Outer Worlds. The game released during the same year as the company was acquired by Microsoft and while we know that the studio was working on their next IP exclusive to Microsoft, Grounded, it doesn’t look like Obsidian Entertainment is done with The Outer Worlds quite yet.

A new tweet was sent out by the official The Outer Worlds Twitter account that showcases a message is coming soon for employees of Halcyon. It would seem that we may see a story-driven DLC is coming for the game and its likely something that will launch across all the platforms The Outer Worlds is currently available on right now. Unfortunately, we don’t have any content to really dive into the moment so we can’t for sure say it’s DLC yet.

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it! 🚀✨https://t.co/g3ADukdpfw — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) July 20, 2020

There’s also no indicator of when the special message will appear. However, the chances of it being showcased during Microsoft’s event happening on July 23, that’s this Thursday. Perhaps we’ll get some information about what Obsidian Entertainment has planned for The Outer Worlds and confirmation on if this will be available across all platforms. Of course, with Microsoft now owning Obsidian Entertainment, we could see whatever content is coming become exclusive or a time exclusive for Microsoft’s platforms.

At any rate, if you have yet to pick up The Outer Worlds, then you can do so right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. For some gameplay footage and our overall thoughts on the game, I suggest checking out our official Before You Buy episode upload down below.

Source: Twitter