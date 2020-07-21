Xbox Game Pass May Not Happen On Competitive Platforms After All

There are quite a few notable video game platforms out there in the market and for years they have been competitive to see more consumers adopt their products or services. However, the trend of lately may be about the services and providing a gaming experience for fans across multiple platforms. We’re seeing the likes of Sony exclusives slowly release on the PC platform and even Microsoft titles launching on multiple platforms such as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice after the development studio was acquired by Xbox Game Studios.

Microsoft has been really pushing their Xbox Game Pass as of late. It’s a great service as players can pay a monthly fee and immediately gain access to a large catalog of current-generation video game titles. You can even get access to some first-party video game titles released at launch. While these games are required to be downloaded and installed through the likes of Xbox One or PC, we may see that change with Xcloud. This is a new service that will allow the ability to stream video games on tablets and smartphones which really opens up the possibility to enjoy big-name Xbox games on the go.

Of course, with that said it doesn’t look like this service will bleed over onto competitive platforms. In the past, Microsoft was keen to see an Xbox experience across all platforms which would indicate that we could enjoy Xbox Game Pass on Sony and Nintendo hardware. Unfortunately, that may no longer be the case as Phil Spencer recently spoke with GameStar where he stated that Microsoft is not able to bring a full Xbox experience on certain platforms.

“The other competitive platforms really aren’t interested in having a full Xbox experience on their hardware. But for us, we want to be where gamers want to be and that’s the path that we’re on.”

It looks like the competitive platforms are not interested in the Xbox experience on their hardware, but Microsoft will likely still bring the Xbox name on other platforms for players to enjoy. Interestingly enough the comments made seem like Microsoft already attempted a conversation with Nintendo and Sony where ultimately it doesn’t look like they will accept any kind of an Xbox themed application for their hardware.

Source: IGN