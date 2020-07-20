Overcooked! All You Can Eat Edition Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Features 200+ levels in Remastered 4K

Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a remastered edition of both previously released Overcook titles, has been announced for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

The newly announced edition, features a slew of new features including stunning 4K, with over 200+ levels. The new edition will come with all previously DLC, in addition to new content including new music listen to while cooking in the hectic kitchen. Players can also expect a new slate of trophies and achievements to earn and cross-platform multiplayer. Check out down below all the new features included in this edition.

New Features:

Both games remastered in stunning 4K

• 200+ levels

• 180+ chefs

• Cross-platform multiplayer

• Overcooked! goes online

• Assist mode

• New trophies and achievements

Overcooked! All You Can Eat launches later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Stay right here at Gameranx for a concrete release date, alongside your latest gaming news updates regarding the next generation of gaming.

Source: PlayStation Youtube