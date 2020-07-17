GoodSmile Company Working on Ghost of Tsushima Figma Figure; Sneak Peek Pictures Detailed

GoodSmile Company has been knocking out of the park as of late, and it seems they’re going to maintain that speed as they have announced an awesome new Figma figure based on the latest PlayStation exclusive — Ghost of Tsushima.

The Figma figure was previously announced yesterday during PlayStation’s Blog Ghost of Tsushima merchandise article. However, GoodSmile Company took to Twitter to share some sneak peek pictures of the upcoming figure, which looks amazing. Fans of the game will definitely want to own this figure as it features Jin Sakai with various amount of accessories; swords, masks, and different hand poses are just some of the items featured with the figure.

Check out the official tweet from Goodsmile down below:

Who's excited for the launch of Ghost of Tsushima? Here is a sneak peek of figma Jin Sakai by @MXF_official that was also shared on the Playstation blog!#sony #ghostoftsushima #goodsmile #maxfactory pic.twitter.com/9csCPDdYWQ — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 17, 2020

As I mentioned above, Sony has gone all-in with Sucker Punch’s latest title — Ghost of Tsushima, as they have announced a full merchandise line.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed a rather expansive line of merchandise for Ghost of Tsushima. The line includes two POP! Vinyl figures of Jin Sakai, a hoodie and sling bag, an art book by Dark Horse Comics, and much more. Learn more about the full Ghost of Tsushima merchandise line right here!

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available for the PS4. Have you jumped into the world of Tsushima yet? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter