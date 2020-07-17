Geoff Keighley Details PS5 DualSense Controller in New Gameplay Demo Video

Gaming journalist, Geoff Keighley, has got his hands on the PS5 DualSense controller and held a live stream on his YouTube channel showcasing the upcoming controller.

The livestream consisted of Keighley playing with the DualSense for about 25 minutes, on an upcoming PS5 title — Astro’s Playroom. The livestream is filled with information about the upcoming controller, such as its new haptic feedback, new functionalities, and much more. The video is worth a watch, especially if you want to learn more about the new and innovative PS5 controller.

Check out a detailed look at the DualSense controller from Geoff Keighley down below:

Sony recently detailed the PlayStation 5 in their Future of Gaming live stream direct. This is where the company released a ton of new PS5 gameplay footage, announced a slew of great new games, and revealed the PS5 officially. Learn more about the PlayStation 5 via the Future of Gaming direct right here!

The PlayStation 5 is set to release this Holiday season, however, at this time there is no official release date. Are you excited for the next generation of consoles? Let us know what you think of the new controller in the comments below!

source: YouTube