Photo Surfaces Of DualShock 4 Alongside PS5 DualSense

Going into 2020 we knew that Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation PlayStation console which is known as the PlayStation 5. There has been plenty of months into 2020 that we were met with silence from Sony. With the health pandemic outbreak thanks to the coronavirus, Sony likely had to rethink their marketing for the console and its peripherals. Eventually, we finally got to see some information regarding the next-generation Sony gear.

One of the first reveals from Sony was actually the new controller. Instead of going with the name DualShock 5 which likely most of us were thinking this next-generation console controller would have been called, we were instead introduced to the DualSense. This is a new iteration of the DualShock which takes on the same form but packed with new features that will hopefully provide gamers with a more immersive feel.

One of the ways Sony is doing this is through haptic feedback. The controller’s rumble will differ between different terrains. In fact, there was a statement not long ago from the Godfall director who said that you would be able to feel a difference when a sword clashed against another weapon. Furthermore, there were talks of a resistance trigger system that would give players different sensations such as drawing back a bow.

While we’ve seen the controller now a few times through the internet marketing photos and videos. It’s been recently caught next to a DualShock 4. The image comes from journalist Geoff Keighley and while the overall shape seems to be there, DualSense looks to be a bit bigger overall. We’re interested in seeing what gamers think of the controller when its finally available in the market, but that’s another question that Sony has to answer.

Currently, we know that the PlayStation 5 is slated to hit the marketplace sometime this holiday season. We don’t have a specific release date attached to the console quite yet and we’re not sure just how much the console will set us back when it does release.

Source: Twitter