Fortnite Adds Aquaman’s Villian Black Manta as Playable Skin

Epic Games has released a new trailer showcasing the arrival of the undisputed King of the Seven Seas, Black Manta in Fortnite.

Check out the new reveal trailer down below:

The new trailer is short but to the point, as fans will get a good look at Black Manta in action. The new skin is now available in the item shop and will retail for 2,000 V-Bucks, which is $20 USD. Black Manta’s skin is crisp and looks very accurate when up against the 2018 film, Aquaman’s representation of the character. What better way to counter Aquaman than with the undisputed King of the Seven Seas, Black Manta?

Black Manta joins the ever-growing roster of skins in Fortnite. Captain America, Deadpool, Star Wars characters all at one point were available to purchase at the Item Shop. Seeing crossovers of different mediums and characters is a ton of fun and Fortnite can be full claim responsibility for the unique multiplayer landscape.

What are your thoughts on this new skin? Are you going to pick it up? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube