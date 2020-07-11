The Shadow Warrior 3 Gets New Gameplay Trailer at Devolver Direct Gaming Show

Today, during the Devolver Direct, a brand new gameplay trailer for The Shadow Warrior 3 has been released and showcases a lengthy look at the game.

Check out the new gameplay trailer down below:

Dubbed ‘Way to Motoko’ the new trailer is all about gameplay. While clocking in at a rather short run time (1:36), fans of the title will be pleasantly surprised how much gameplay is packed within. In addition, fans will be met with a new look at the game’s combat system, traversal, and enemy types which is all looking solid. Unfortunately, no release date has been given, however, the trailer does reveal a 2021 release date. For those who are unsure of the game’s plot, here’s an official description via the developers:

“Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”

The Shadow Warrior 3 will launch sometime in 2021, with no concrete release date given at the moment. Stay here to keep up to date with the latest news for this title.

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news to come out of the Devolver Direct gaming event.

Source: Devolver Digital Direct