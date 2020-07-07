Ubisoft Details Hyper Scape in New Gameplay Overview Trailer, Watch Here

Ubisoft has released a new gameplay overview trailer for their newly released Battle Royale title — Hyper Scape.

The battle royale genre is quite massive ever since Epic Games’ free-to-play title – -Fortnite, took the gaming community by storm. Since then it seems that every publisher or developer has been looking into ways of implementing a battle royale multiplayer section to their games. Hyper Scape is the first battle royale entry from publisher Ubisoft, and to be honest, its quite unique.

From the first person perspective, to the gameplay mechanics, and the location, Hyper Scape manages to stick out within an over populated genre. Ubisoft recently released a gameplay overview trailer to showcase players who the game is played. Learn more about looting, offensive/defensive upgrades and more.

Learn more about Hyper Scape in the new Overview Gameplay trailer down below:

Want to become a champion of the Hyper Scape? Be sure to watch for an overview of how to compete and achieve victory in the virtual city of Neo-Arcadia. Join the Technical Test by watching Twitch streams and earning Drops!

In related news, Ubisoft has just dropped their first update for the battle royale title. The new update is now live on PC and is more of a balancing update than a technical bug fix update. If you’ve been playing Hyper Scape, then you’ll definitely want to check out the full set of patch notes right here!

Hyper Scape is now available for the PC platform for free. Have you tried the new battle royale title from Ubisoft? What do you think about it so far? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube