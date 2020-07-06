Insight Edition Announces ABC Style Comic Book, God of War: B is for Boy

Insight Editions has announced an epic retelling of God of War 2018’s story in a humorous ABC-style comic book aimed for adults.

The newly announced book, which is titled — God of War: B is for Boy, is set to release later this year on September 1st, and will cost about $18 USD. The announcement comes with a short teaser trailer that showcases a little of what the user should expect from the book.

Check out the official announcement from Insight Editions down below:

Come along as Kratos teaches his son Atreus the ABC’s of the nine realms with God of War: B is For Boy. This new humorous take on @PlayStation’s God of War is written by @ASMRobinson and features original artwork by @RominaTempest. Preorder your copy: https://t.co/LhmD2wsvzs pic.twitter.com/7Hy3GsP2cD — Insight Editions (@insighteditions) July 6, 2020

An ABC storybook for adults based on the award-winning God of War franchise. In this humorous take on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s God of War franchise, Kratos teaches his son Atreus the ABC’s of the nine realms, including lessons learned from Kratos’s past mistakes. Kratos fills the book’s pages with the essential vocabulary from the world of the game, imparting his questionable (at times) wisdom in an irreverent and entertaining style. Accompanied by original illustrations, God of War: B is for Boy: An Illustrated Storybook is a delightful satirical tour through the world of the critically acclaimed game.

This ABC-styled book will be great for fans of the series, and gamers who loved the soft-rebooted God of War title back in 2018. The idea is pretty funny and the artstyle is fantastic, so there is no doubt that I will be picking up a copy of this book the minute it releases.

God of War: B is for Boy is set to release on September 1st. Are you excited for the retelling of the epic story of Kratos and Atreus? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter