UFC Confirms UFC 4 Will Be Announced in the Coming Days

UFC has taken to Twitter to tease that an official announcement of UFC 4 will be coming soon. There is a big fight coming on July 11th in Abu Dhabi, so UFC has decided to remind everyone on Twitter that we’re getting closer to fight night.

While doing so, they have teased that UFC 4 Official reveal will follow. There is no word from the publisher — EA, but UFC must know that the game will be revealed at the upcoming fight, or sometime before. The tease is found on the bottom left handside of the tweeted out picture.

In the coming days, we will be following both EA and UFC closely as there is an announcement imminent. It will be cool to see the franchise return with some new features, gameplay mechanics, and more. But in the meantime, get excited for UFC 251 on July 11th!

Check out the official tweet from UFC down below:

The Summer will be filled with little gaming events that will take place online, and reveals for highly anticipated games should be expected. There’s a ton of conventions that are missing out due to Covid-19, but we have already seen some awesome streams from publishers and developers so fa.

Later this week we’ll get to see Devolver Digital, Ubisoft Forward, and maybe a surprise announcement of UFC 4 sprinkled in some where throughout the week.

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be keeping a close eye on UFC and EA in the coming days. What would like to see come out of UFC 4? Let us know in the comments below!

