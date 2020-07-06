Music Video Game Fuser Gets Electrifying New Gameplay Trailer

Fuser, the latest title to come from the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central has received a brand new gameplay trailer.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer focuses on gameplay, which up to this point has been scarce. Players and fans of the genre will know exactly what to expect when it comes to Fuser. In addition, the trailer also reveals some really exciting music and it has also been revealed that the game will have over 100 songs from the world’s most famous artists.

As mentioned above, Fuser comes from the creators behind Rock Band and Dance Central furthermore making the title that much more exciting. The game is up for pre-order now and will come with three bonus songs including Dua Lipa’s New Rules, Khalid’s Young Dumb & Broke THE KILLERS Mr. Brightside

Fuser releases on all platforms this fall 2020, with no exact release date announced at the time of writing.

What are your thoughts on this new gameplay trailer? Will you be picking up Fuser when it releases this fall? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.