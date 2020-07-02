Dead Cells Sales Three Million Copies, New Update Out Now on PC, Consoles out ‘in the Next Few Weeks’

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced that Dead Cells has sold three million copies.

Announced on a press release posted on Gematsu that the popular rogue platformer title Dead Cells has been doing very well in terms of sale and sold 3 million copies. This comes as a big achievement as the game is considered to be smaller, indie title but due to outstanding reviews and positive word of mouth, the game has begun to build a niche fan base

In addition, the developers have announced that the new update called the ‘The Update of Plenty’ is now out on PC platforms. Console players can expect the new update to arrive in the “next few weeks”, which is exciting to hear. A new vlog styled video has been released in which the developers give a bit of insight as to what to expect when it comes to the new update. Check it out down below:

Dead Cells ‘Update of Plenty’ is out now on PC, with console receiving the update in the next few weeks. Lastly, to view the full patch notes for the new update, check it out right there at the official Dead Cells Website.

Source: Gematsu