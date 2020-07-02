Destroy All Humans! Receives Independence Day Themed Trailer [Video]

THQ has released a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated remake of the beloved classic, Destroy All Humans!

Check it out down below:

The new trailer is called ‘Dependence Day’ and tackles the holiday precisely. Fans and those who have been following the release of this title will notice that there is a ton of new footage shown off in this new trailer and it looks fantastic. While being a rather short trailer, clocking in under a minute, the trailer manages to showcase the remake in a way that makes it look better and more exciting than ever. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer for the release of the game, as it makes it debut later this month.

THQ Nordic has been doing a fantastic job at marketing the upcoming remake by consistently releasing new and fun footage of the game. The last trailer looked like pure fun as the game is being showcased in an all-new trailer.

Destroy All Humans! will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: THQ Nordic Youtube