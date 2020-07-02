Devolver Digital’s Direct Set for July 11; New Gameplay Reveals, Announcements, and More

Devolver Digital has announced its official date for their own Direct-like livestream event, in where they will announce new games, showcase gameplay for upcoming titles, and more.

The Devolver Direct is set to go live on Saturday, Jul 11 at 12 pm PT and as I just mentioned, the event will feature gameplay reveals, new announcements and much more. This is the new way of gaming conventions as the growing concerns of COVID-19.

Check out the official announcement from Devolver Digital down below:

Devolver Direct streaks toward the future's future on Saturday, July 11 at 12PM Pacific via @Twitch! #checkalook pic.twitter.com/xkDnaWsfGC — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 1, 2020

With COVID-19 still out there, many developers and publishers had to switch up the typical way of announcing new games and showcasing them. Devolver Digital is the latest publisher to announce their date, but July is pretty stacked as we will see direct-like streams from Microsoft, Ubisoft, and more!

Devolver Digital’s Direct is set to go live on Saturday, Jul 11 at 12 pm PT. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be brinign you the latest news from the stream as its live. What are you hoping to see get announced? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter