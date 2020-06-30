Check out the Making of Ori and the Will of the Wisps Soundtrack in new Behind the Scenes Video

Microsoft has released a new behind the scenes video on the making of Ori and the Will of the Wisps soundtrack.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer goes behind the scenes on the making of the game’s stunning soundtrack. Those who play the game might notice that the game has a very powerful and moving soundtrack, making this video a big deal. Viewers will go behind the scenes on the sets and will see what it was like to create the memorable music featured in the game.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is out now and has received fantastic review scores for its emotional storytelling and innovative platforming. In related news, Microsoft recently released an accolades trailer for the critically acclaimed title, Ori, and the Will of the Wisps! The game has been doing very well in terms of sales, as Microsoft has recently announced the game just sold over 2 million copies. You can read more about this news right here.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is out now on Xbox One and Microsoft platforms.

