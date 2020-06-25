Ori and the Will of the Wisps Sold Over 2 Million Copies

Developer Moon Studios took to Twitter this morning to announce that their latest title — Ori and the Will of the Wisps has sold over 2 million copies!

Yes, this is a huge milestone for the developers as they have sold 2 million copies of the critically acclaimed title. The celebration which took place on Twitter, also details some awesome stellar achievements throughout the game such as there has been 240 million deaths, 14.5 million hours played, and so much more!

If you’re interested in seeing some of the crazy stats from Ori and the Will of the Wisps, make sure to check out the full detailed achievements down below!

To everyone who has explored, battled, escaped, raced, and collected light throughout the Forest of Niwen, we thank you. #OriSpiritWeek #OritheGame pic.twitter.com/o8yDV8dZzK — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) June 24, 2020

In related news, Microsoft recently released an accolades trailer for the critically acclaimed title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps!

The Accolades Trailer brings together all the review scores from around the web and brings to light just how well-received this title is. Metacritic also names it a must-play, while 9s and 10s flood the video. If you’re still not sure about picking up the game make sure to check out the accolades trailer right here!

If you are still on the fence about this title, the YouTube team here at Gameranx put together a new edition of the ‘Before You Buy’ series. The show where we show you straight up gameplay on the latest game releases. Hear what Jake Baldino thinks about the highly anticipated sequel.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available for the Xbox One and PC. Did you pick up the latest entry in the series? What did you think about the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter