Death Stranding Sequel Inbound?

Hideo Kojima is a world-renown video game developer. The designer behind so many incredible video game projects, it’s not surprising to see so many people interested in what the developer would be working on next. While as of late the developer has been known for his time with Konami and their split that lead to Hideo Kojima, crafting up Kojima Productions, it looks like we’re gearing up for a new video game project.

Kojima has alerted fans that he is working on a new game with art director Yoji Shinkawa, who also works at Kojima Productions. What we don’t know is just what that next project will be about as the game doesn’t have much more than some reference material that was caught in a photograph posted through Twitter. However, what we do know is that one reference image used for the game project has a vehicle with a BRIDGES logo which is a company present in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding, being Kojima Productions’ first video game title release, is still new into the market on the PlayStation 4. Furthermore, the game is slated to release into the market on the PC platform which will open the game up for a new audience that didn’t get a chance to enjoy this game previously. With this image surfacing online, most are speculating that this game being developed next will be set in the Death Stranding universe.

There were previous statements from Hideo Kojima that if there would be another Death Stranding title then it would be something different rather than a continuation of the video game narrative left off in the first game. Still, there is no confirmation that the next game being developed will be about Death Stranding and being Hideo Kojima, we may have to endure some more cryptic teases before the game is finally unveiled to the masses.

Source: IGN