Toyko Game Show Online Announced for This September, Will Showcase New Games From Major Publishers to Indie Developers

Tokyo Game Show is one of the biggest gaming conventions of the year, and with COVID-19 taking the world by storm, the gaming convention has been cancelled and being replaced with an online event.

Yet another gaming convention has been switched to an online event, and judging from the online press release, it seems the convention will still continue. As the press release states, the convention will still have major publishers to indie game developers,will unveil the latest updates including the release of new titles and services.

Check out the official announcement from the press release down below:

From September 24(Thu.) to 27 (Sun.),various companies and organizations in the gaming industry, from major publishers to indie game developers,will unveil the latest updates including the release of new titles and services via the Official TGS channel ,and streaming programs, videos and websites created by TGS2020ONLINE Exhibits. In addition to the livestreaming of e-Sports tournament, TGS2020 ONLINE will provide new information about game-related goods.The online round-table discussions covering the latest topics in games will also be hosted by the organizer. All of these online contents can be viewed for free of charge.

In related news, due to COVID-19. we have seen plenty of great gaming conventions cancelled throughout the year of 2020.

The latest convention to get cancelled was both PAX Austalia and PAX West, two events that are huge spectacles for gamers. This year has been anything from normal, however, developers are doing a great job at adapting to the job from remote. Learn more about the cancellation of PAX right here!

Tokyo Game Show is set to stream live from September 23 through the 27. Expect to see plenty of great game reveals, and like always stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the show’s biggest announcements.

source: Press Release