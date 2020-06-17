PAX West Officially Cancelled; Nine-Day Online Event Replaces the Event

Covid-19 has been pretty hectic this year, not only did it claim a number of lives, but it turned into a global pandemic! Live events, concerts, conventions are all things that got pushed into the back, and as we are getting better globally, it seems that it’s not just safe enough to reopen.

Today, PAX has cancelled yet another of its highly anticipated conventions for 2020 — PAX West. Yes, the news is in, PAX West will indeed not happen this Fall. Instead, the company announced that it is planning to replace the popular gaming convention with a nine-day livestream event. This will allow any gamer out there to attend with no need of a badge!

PAX Online is said to bring even more content than it would if the show was inperson. Not much details about the show were detailed, but we do know that it will start on September 12th and run through the 20th.

In our previous post, we explained that while we still had hoped to bring you PAX West this year, protecting the safety and health of our community is our highest priority. The more we worked on a solution, the more it became clear that if we really wanted to welcome everybody home, we’d have to remove the physical barriers entirely, and simply take PAX Online. Going digital means a lot more than just a change in venue though, and by transcending the physical, in fact, we’re able to do more PAX than ever before! PAX Online is the result of the convention-organizing supergroup made up of the people responsible for PAX West, PAX Australia, as well as our new friends at EGX to create our new PAX Online and deliver a steady 24/7 stream of content, events, discussions, and gameplay. Oh, and did we say 24/7? We actually meant 24/9, because we’re going to be running this virtual shindig for nine straight days, from September 12th through the 20th.

In related news, PAX has announced yet another delay for one of their conventions — PAX Australia.

There is a legal matter that would prevent a certain amount of individuals inside a building and Australia is still going through these safety measures right now and it’s the reason PAX decided to cancel PAX Australia for 2020. Instead, you can expect the event to come back in full swing sometime in 2021. Learn more about the cancellation right here!

Covid-19 has been cancelling every live event in sight and of course it would get to the PAX conventions sooner o later!

