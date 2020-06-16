PAX Australia 2020 Officially Cancelled

Times are tough right now. You are all aware of the global health pandemic we are under. The coronavirus went from a distant flu-like threat for some of us to become a major reason why so much has changed in the world today. Thanks to the coronavirus, jobs were shut down, people were forced to refrain from socially gathering, quarantining in their homes, practice safe distancing when out in public and to wear protective gear such as gloves and face masks. In a lot of areas, this trend is still going on and that’s not going to change anytime soon. As a result, conventions are likely not going to be a thing at all this year, and depending on the outlook towards the end of this year could prove a similar trend happening in 2021.

The coronavirus has prevented several events from taking place. With massive events like E3 being pushed back a year, it’s not a surprise smaller expos are following the trend. Likewise, there is a legal matter that would prevent a certain amount of individuals inside a building. Australia is still going through these safety measures right now and it’s the reason PAX decided to cancel PAX Australia for 2020. Instead, you can expect the event to come back in full swing sometime in 2021.

With that said, a lot of these events are being held online to still give fans a look at the content that was meant to be unveiled during a live show. While not everyone is doing an online alternative, it seems that PAX is looking into the idea of showcasing content online for 2020. What information would be showcased remains to be seen, but it looks like PAX Australia is not a total loss this year.

For now, there doesn’t appear to be anything showcased on when we can see PAX make an online transition but those that were hoping the virus and social gathering rules would change in time for PAX Australia which was set to take place during October of this year will be out of luck.

Source: Twitter