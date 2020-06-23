Deadly Premonition 2 Trailer Invites You To Le Carre

Deadly Premonition may not have a massive name recognition response compared to other horror franchises, but it’s got a big cult following. The title released originally back in 2010 and since then it slowly grew a following where players easily compared the game and feel to the likes of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks mystery horror drama. For fans that have enjoyed the slow burn and unusual story of Deadly Premonition, they will soon once again have the ability to go on another adventure with FBI Special Agent Francis York.

Today we’re finding out about a new trailer for the upcoming release of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise. In this trailer, we get a look at the small town we’ll be investigating a new serial murder case, Le Carre. As you would expect, the trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of what is actually going on, but it does provide viewers enough visuals of the town and plenty of creepiness towards the end, just as we expected from a Deadly Premonition game.

This is still a mysterious title and its one that you’ll get to play next month. As mentioned, FBI Special Agent Francis York begins to investigate the small town in hopes of solving a murder case alongside his friend Zach. Currently, the game is slated to release on July 10, 2020, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, although we are wondering if we will get to see this game also hit the market for other platforms at a later date.









Source: YouTube