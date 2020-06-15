New Trailer Teases the Arrival of Pyramid Head in Dead By Daylight

Tomorrow, Dead by Daylight welcomes one of gaming’s most iconic characters to the game, and to further tease the arrival of Pyramid Head, a new teaser has been released.

The teaser has been uploaded to Twitter with the caption stating “The clock is ticking, get ready! The Silent Hill chapter is coming tomorrow.” Anticipation for this character in Dead by Daylight is through the roof, as fans will relive the traumas of their past by taking control of the one and only Pyramid Head. The game welcomes the character as a new slasher that will hunt the enemies down as, while survivors have to fight for their lives, literally.

Dead by Daylight has done a stellar job of crossing over franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and last but not least, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In addition, Silent Hill joins the list of franchises as the new character drops tomorrow June 16, 2020, on all platforms.

What are your thoughts on this new teaser? Will you be hopping onto Dead by Daylight to experience the new DLC character? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Dead by Daylight Twitter