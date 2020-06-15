The Glory Society Officially Teased, New Game from the Developers Who Brought Us Night in the Woods

After a long time on hiatus, the developers from the critically acclaimed indie title – -Night in the Woods, have begun to tease their next game!

Titled as The Glory Society, the developers took to Twitter this morning to released a new image from the upcoming game. There’s not much details about the game, but we do see the art style that the game will feature as well as an ominous bird on what looks like some sort of tombstone. All of this is unclear at the moment, however, I’m sure the developers will go into the game in more detail as the time passes.

Check out the official announcement tweet from the developers down below:

the moon rises, the wind changes pic.twitter.com/rWJRT3j0hb — The Glory Society (@theglorysociety) June 15, 2020

Night in the Woods took to the gaming community by storm and has captured a ton of gamer’s hearts. Since the launch of the title, it has gone on to win so many awards and released an practically every platform, including mobile devices. I would suggest picking up the game as it is something you should give a go before the developers next title releases.

The Glory Society has no release date, or which platforms it is set to arrive on, but stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the game very closely. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Were you a fan of Night in the Woods? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter