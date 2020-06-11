Sony Officially Reveals PS5 Hardware, No Price Point Detailed

One of the most anticipated reveals for Sony’s Future of Gaming event was the look at the PS5 Hardware, and they finally showcased the next generation console!

Following the reveal of the PS5 controller, the PlayStation 5 console is going with a futuristic sleek look. Instead of the PlayStation 4 base black console, Sony decided to take a different approach and has made the console white! The hardware reveal trailer showcased the console, media remote, the new 3D audio headsets, HD camera, and the digital only PS5!

Yes, there will be two version of the PS5, one with an original disk tray, and one without one, making it digital only. Strangely enough, there was no price for the upcoming console. Perhaps they are waiting a little longer to detail it. PS5 is set to release this Holiday season.

Check out the PS5 hardware reveal trailer down below:

At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours.

While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.

Story developing…

Sony’s Future of Gaming event is filled with awesome announcements such as the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games return to Racthet and Clank, and so much more! Check out the latest announcements from the livestreamed event right here!

