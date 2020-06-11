Resident Evil 8 Officially Unveiled in New Announcement Trailer

After all the rumors and leaks, Resident Evil 8 has been officially revealed at Sony’s Future Gaming Event.

Check out the exciting announcement trailer down below:

Resident Evil 8 received a pretty lengthy trailer showing fans what they can expect when it comes to this highly anticipated sequel. The trailer showcases new scenery, characters, and is that a WEREWOLF? At the very end of the trailer, fans were met with a rather familiar face in the form of Chris Redfield who makes a small cameo.

The next chapter in the Resident Evil series will release in 2021.

Sony is doing a phenomenal job at keeping the excitement level as the surprising reveals are keep coming in. The show has been stellar thus far showing off the likes of Sackboy A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, and a Demon Souls Remake!

Source: PlayStation