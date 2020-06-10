My Hero One’s Justice 2 is Now Playable With an English Dub

One of the biggest complaints that Bandai Namco received for My Hero One’s Justice is that it only came in with the Japanese voice actors.

However, it seemed after a ton of hard work from Bandai and the English My Hero Academia cast, an official dub version of the game is now playable! Yes, the English cast is now available to listen while playing My Hero 2 across all platforms. Voice actor for the main character of the show — Justin Briner (Deku), has taken to Twitter to announce the exciting news!

Check out the official Tweet from Justin Briner (Deku) down below:

It's here!! Now you can play #MyHeroOnesJustice2 dubbed on consoles! May all your combos be #PlusUltra!!



Thanks so much to @nonamehoff and @BandaiNamcoUS for all their hard work making this happen pic.twitter.com/iaHLl5fHYO — Justin Briner (@justinbriner) June 10, 2020

In related news, Bandai Nacmo also released a trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2, which focused on the game’s newest hero additions.

Unlike the previous trailer, this one is centered around the game’s newest heroes! There is over 40 playable characters, some old familiar faces like Deku, All Might, and Bakugo, but we got a plethora of new characters as well. Fans of the show will be glad to see pro Heroes Gang Orca, BMI Hero: Fat Gum, and Sir Nighteye join the fight, and in the trailer, we get to see some of them in action! Check out the new hero trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2 right here!

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Are you happy to see the dub make its way to the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter