Nintendo Celebrates The Outer Worlds Release With New Launch Trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer celebrating the launch of The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch consoles.

Check out the new launch trailer down below:

“The time has come, spacers! Explore the furthest reaches of space to determine the fate of the Halcyon Colony in The Outer Worlds, available now for the Nintendo Switch system!”

The launch trailer gives players a solid insight as to what to expect when it comes to Obsidian Entertainment’s latest title. Players will be able to explore the vast world, traverse new colonies, and meet some friends and foes along the way. Lastly, the game is a vast RPG offering players a large amount of quest that ranges from side and main missions, each having a unique storyline and rewards.

This is the launch of The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch, which is a very big deal for both Nintendo and RPG fans. The Outer Worlds is out now on Nintendo Switch consoles.

What are your thoughts on this launch trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Nintendo Youtube