Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Will be Free to Play for a Limited Time

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play this upcoming weekend.

Announced on their blog, Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play from June 11-15. Players who participate will have access to the complete game, meaning no content will be left out. Once the free weekend is over, those who want to purchase the full game will be able to transfer all their progress made from the free weekend. Here’s a brief description of the game, for those who aren’t familiar with the title.

“Squad up and breach in to explosive 5v5 PVP action. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege features a huge roster of specialized operators, each with game-changing gadgets to help you lead your team to victory.” Ubisoft

Lastly, if you are interested in participating in this free weekend will be able to pre-load the game starting today. Starting on June 11 at 9:00 local time players will be able to jump right into the action. All consoles will be included in this free weekend, so be sure to take action now to partake in the fun when the servers open!

What are your thoughts on this news? Will you participate in this free weekend? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Ubisoft