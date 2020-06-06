EA Play Live 2020 Has Been Delayed By a Week Amidst Ongoing Protests

EA Play Live 2020 has been delayed due to ongoing protests taking place across America and around the world. The company took to Twitter to announce the news, where a new date has been given, alongside EA’s statement about the ongoing injustices taking place.

Check out the tweet down below:

EA states that “with the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we’re moving our time to come together in play.” Ultimately, this is the absolutely right decision to delay the event as now is the time for the voices of those speaking up for equality and justice to be heard.

This year’s EA Play Live will now air on June 18, 2020, on the company’s official website at 4 PM PDT/7 PM EDT. Stay right here at Gameranx as we’ll have you covered with all the news that comes out of the event.

While the EA Play Live is set to premiere soon, fans are beginning to speculate as to what the company might show. Fans are hopeful for another Titanfall sequel, while others are excited to see the future of sports titles that EA is known for making. However, at the time of writing, not much about this event is known and fans will have to sit down and experience all the surprises as they are announced.

Source: EA Twitter