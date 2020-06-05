Epic Games Delays Fortnite’s Season 3 Due to Ongoing Protests

Epic Games has announced on their blog that Fortnite’s Season 3 has been delayed due to the ongoing protests taking place across America.

The news comes about on Epic Game’s blog where the company has revealed the future plans for the latest season. In addition, Epic Games also comments and has said the following:

“We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics. The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities.”



Ultimately, gaming is not a priority, and Epic Games has absolutely made the right decision with this delay. Now is not the time for new video game content, but the time for the voices of those speaking up for equality and justice to be heard.

In related news, speculation around the interwebs is pointing to the arrival of Aquaman in Fortnite’s newest season. However, none of this is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. How cool would it be to see the King of Atlantis as a playable character in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s Season 3 will now launch on Wednesday, June 17, while the game’s live event ‘The Device’ will air on Monday, June 15.

Source: Epic Games Blog