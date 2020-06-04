New SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Trailer Showcases New Multiplayer Mode

As we approach the release date, THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate, which showcases a brand new multiplayer mode.

The new trailer wastes no time before it showcases the brand new multiplayer mode called the Horde Mode. Players will grab a buddy and together will defeat the waves of evil Robo-Squidward. The mode will feature 26 islands and 7 playable characters, all with unique attacks.

This mode comes as a brand new feature to this remastered title. With the game retailing for $29.99, it is awesome to see the game has a full campaign alongside a multiplayer mode. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate will certainly not lack content, coming equipped with loads of content.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate will release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on June 23, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new mode? Will you be playing it when it releases? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: THQ Nordic Youtube Channel